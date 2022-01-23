The National Walking Championship, which was held in Tunja, the capital of Boyacá located at 2,800 meters above sea level, left as champions of the 20 kilometers, Eider Arevalo Y Laura Chalarca, both from Bogotá, while in the men’s 35 km Diego Pinzón prevailed, and among the ladies, Arabely Orjuela became the first woman to take on this distance.

But beyond the results and the maracas, the Colombian walkers began to measure strength and select the athletes who will be in the next international competitions, such as the South American Championship, the World Team Walking Championship, the World Athletics Championship, in a year. in which there will also be Bolivarian Games and South American Games.

In the men’s 20 km competition, Eider controlled the group from start to finish, in search of the pace that the coaches Marcelino Pastrana and Luis Fernando López had sent him, although the former world champion acknowledged that at first he was going a little faster. The goal was for several walkers to lose 1:31, to start selecting the team for the World Cup in Oman, in March.

return to victory

And the objective was fulfilled, as Eider won with a time of 1:30:06, while Juan José Soto finished second with 1:30:20. In the first instance, Christian Rojas, who made his debut in the senior category, crossed the finish line third, but on the last lap he committed the third foul and since there was no longer an option to enter the penalty area (pitlane), in the end he was penalized with two minutes. Consequently, third place went to César Herrera, with 1:30:57, while Rojas was ranked fourth, with 1:32:52.

“I am very happy and first of all I thank God for giving me the opportunity to compete again in Colombia,” Eider told www.runningcolombia.com, who had not competed in Colombia since 2018 and confirmed that he will lead the team. Colombian in the World Cup but will not go to the South American.

With these results, Colombia could think about the possibility of having a complete team in the Walking World Championship and, incidentally, selecting a good group for the South American Championship, which will be held in Lima (Peru) in February.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Laura Chalarca, who has just been a medalist at the Pan American Youth Games, won with a time of 1:43:47, and would be an option for the South American. Second place went to Carolina Mariño from Boyacá, with 1:48:50, and the podium was completed by Sara Pulido, also from Bogotá, with 1:52:59.

In the 35 kilometers, three men from the Armed Forces took the first three places in the race. The Pan-American medalist Diego Pinzón won, with 2:44:44, followed by Kenny Pérez, with 2:48:49, and Jorge Ruiz, with 2:52:53. The three athletes, however, claimed the possibility of seeking to do the national championship in lower cities to have better records, and also complained about an additional crossing that was made on the circuit, to complete the kilometer of the route.

In ladies, Arabelly Orjuela won with a time of 3:08:26 and became the first woman to take this distance. With that record he could also be in the World Cup, because in the technical analysis of the federation and the coaches, a time of 3 hours and 10 minutes was requested, in these high altitude conditions.

And in the sub-20 category there were no surprises, with Natalia Pulido, del Valle, who came from dominating the sub-18 category for several seasons and debuted in the sub-20 as the winner, with a record of 52:07, for the 10 km, while in men the world champion Mateo Romero prevailed, with 44:16, one minute and 30 seconds below his personal best in height.

Finally, Julián Alfonso, from Cundinamarca, prevailed in the sub-18 category with 48:50, while Ruby Segura, from Bogotá, won the women’s race with 26:02, for the 5 km course. Competitions were also held for children in the sub-12, sub-14 and sub-16 categories.

sports