Tamer Abdul Hamid – from the poems of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works. Her music is Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi.

The song “The Arid Deer” carries flirtatious words, expressing remarkably, beautifully and delicately the folk word of the Emirati Gulf.

My heart beats with your love … and the longing in it increases .. and if your spectrum passes, it rises .. except for the eyes to deviate .. Oh, the sick deer .. Caid, the unarmed hand..ab the heart, you are authorized … and none other than you is master. ”The song was presented on the Eidah Al-Minhali channel On YouTube exclusively, including a produced video that includes the lyrics of the song, as well as broadcasting it on all Emirati, Gulf and Arab radio stations, and specialized libraries and music platforms.