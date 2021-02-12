Dubai (Union)

The artist Aida Al-Minhali participated in the Arab world with a new song entitled “Be patient with him”, again his cooperation with the poet Rami Al-Aboudi in the lyrics of the song, and with Maestro Maytham Alaeddin in terms of melodies and music distribution, stressing his happiness with this work, which carries a new idea in the word and the lyrical style What Al-Minhali loved to present to the Gulf and Arab audiences, for whom he has every love and appreciation.

The mixing and mastering process was carried out by Engineer Jassim Muhammad, and the song was presented through his official YouTube channel within a specially prepared video clip, including the song’s lyrics and all the details of recording and implementing the song, under the supervision and follow-up of his business management, Saleh al-Ali, achieving a high viewership rate with the first hours of its presentation.