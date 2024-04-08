The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather during the days of Eid al-Fitr will be hot during the day, moderate to pleasant at night, and in the early morning in general, it will become fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, pointing to an increase in the amounts of medium and high clouds in some areas of the country.

The center pointed out the possibility of light rain falling at distant intervals, especially tomorrow, and the possibility of light to moderate rain falling on Friday, and the weather will be humid on the coasts at night and Monday morning, and the winds are northeasterly to southeasterly, sometimes turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed. Sometimes active.

He pointed out that the sea is generally light to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of ​​Oman, indicating that the maximum temperatures expected during the Eid period will range between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, and in the inland areas it will range between (35 and 42). ), and in the mountainous areas (21 and 29), while the expected minimum temperatures during this period range between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius on the coasts and islands, and in the inland areas they are between 16 and 23), and in the mountainous areas between 14 and 20.