Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad and WAM)

The Dubai Government’s Department of Human Resources decided to start the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Dubai government departments for the year 1442 AH, starting from the 29th of Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Dubai, offered the highest congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to repeat this happy occasion on the United Arab Emirates United leadership, government, and people enjoy health and wellness. The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah announced that the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday for government agencies in the emirate starts from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1442, provided that the official working hours will resume on 4 Shawwal 1442 AH, taking into account the parties that require special arrangements for the nature of their work. On this occasion, the Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah raised its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.