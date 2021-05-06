The Dubai Government Human Resources Department decided to start the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Dubai government departments for the year 1442 AH from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal, corresponding to that from the Gregorian date.

The Director General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, I ask God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to the UAE leadership, government and people, with abundant health and wellness.





