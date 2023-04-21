The UAE maintains the leadership of the preferred regional tourist destinations, especially during the period of events and holidays, as it is expected to acquire the largest proportion of tourists heading to the region during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The multiple options of attractions with a global reputation arouse the interest of those wishing to document the joy of Eid in exceptional places. The list includes many major events and attractions in various cities of the country, and here is a review of the most prominent of them.

Visit iconic landmarks.

The unique iconic landmarks constitute one of the most prominent attractions during holidays and events, as they contain a unique documentation of moments of joy in what is guaranteed by the uniqueness of these landmarks, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, or the highest peak in Burj Khalifa, or even a unique experience from the top of Jebel Jais, and many others. .

The UAE is constantly adding additional landmarks to its attractive list of exceptional regions and landmarks, such as the largest commercial center, the tallest building, the tallest hotel, and a list of architectural masterpieces such as the Louvre and the Museum of the Future.

A unique shopping experience.

Shopping options maintain its advanced position in any tourist schedule that coincides with the festive period, given the privacy of those moments and the accompanying manifestations of joy, exchange of gifts and other festive atmosphere.

The magic of enjoying the shopping experience in the UAE cannot be ignored as it is one of the most important and most enjoyable and complete shopping experiences, as the variety of shopping options between modern and old, open and closed markets, and the festive atmosphere and entertainment options it includes, in addition to the unique richness in the list of international restaurants provided by these centers.

Natural attractions.

Natural attractions have entered the list of the most sought-after areas in the Emirates, as areas such as Jebel Jais, Al Rafisah Dam, Al Mubazzarah, Hatta Dam, and a long list of beaches, in addition to options for wild and desert excursions, have been transformed.