Before starting, the idea was:

– May God accept your fasting and prayers, and make you among the freedmen of the holy month, which passed like a cool breeze to the heart, and light and light to the soul, purifying it, purifying it, and purifying it. Congratulations on your Eid, and bringing you together with your loved one. I hoped for good benefit and abundant knowledge from the Ramadan souvenirs, and that they added something to your Ramadan days. Even if it is a little bit of joy, amazement, nostalgia and remembrance, and every year and every year, and may God perpetuate it as a habit, Happy National Day, Happy Leader’s Day, and Happy Good People’s Day… and we will meet you after the vacation.

They told the time and said:

– You must have knowledge, because if you lack it, it is wealth, and if you use it, it is beauty.

– There is no wealth greater than reason, no poverty greater than ignorance, and no appearance stronger than advice.

Poverty humiliates people until it makes them ashamed of their virtues.

– The Tsar's crown does not protect him from headaches.

Wonders and marvels:

– A baksha or a bakja is a bundle of cloth, perhaps worn, in which necessities are placed or items are contained. This is also what street vendors or “lilams” do, as we call them in our colloquialism, including road and travel supplies in the past, and in our colloquialism we call the envelope of letters a bashha, which is an Arabized word. It is an ancient entry into Arabic since the first contact with Persian civilization, and it consists of two words “bug”, meaning a piece of cloth with which to wrap a bed, and “jah”, a diminutive tool in Persian, from which it passed into Turkish “buqjah”, and from it appeared needs and luggage in English “Bags”. In French, “Bagages.”

Knowledge treasury:

– “God has your wealth,” a supplication for abundance of goodness and abundant milk, “what is in your quiver,” what is in your quiver of arrows, “niche dreams,” the gnawing of grass and mixed grass, “the incurable disease,” if it becomes severe and incurable, and there is no cure for it, “ “Healing the rift”, repairing the crack in the wall, and repairing, repairing what was broken, such as a pottery vessel or other things, “bringing his skin”, the members of his tribe, “the one who is barren of wine”, sticking to it and continuing with it, “hampering the camel”, does not mean slaughtering it, but rather cutting off one of its legs. To bless him, and to be able to slaughter him, and “the arena of battle”, the battle is the sound and clamor of the army in battle, the king has a throne, the dead has a coffin, the bride has a couch, and the clothes have a table, sight is in the eye, insight is in the heart, blindness is in the eye, blindness is in the opinion, weakness is in the bone. And it is the flaw in the garment and the rope, the sweetness in the mouth, the sweetness in the chest, the ruggedness in the mountain, and the dirtiness in the sand.

Our symbol is our identity:

We say: “Good omen for Al-Tarish,” and “Obey your friend, do not disagree with each other,” and “He disobeys you whoever does not disobey you.” We say: “Give him some of his semen,” ride him, we say: “ride him from oh and ride,” and we say: he snatched, he knocked, he came quickly, he left, we say: “he knocked, he followed the path,” and he broke, he spilled water, we say: “do not break.” We ran in the swamp,” and he flashed, opened his eye. We say: “A drop in his eye fell,” meaning he died.

Things about us and from us:

– Among the things that come from us and about us are these ancient proverbs that are part of the values ​​and symbols of our society: “The old man is the one whose meanings have become old,” “A poison’s patch is frayed,” “There is no good in his evil as long as its lameness is shaded,” “Woe to the molar, and their worries are the wedding.” “Your youth, otherwise I will spoil it, or else I will slip away with it”, “I have wanted to hold her, seek out her mother”, “Neither shall she be born, nor will she give birth, nor will she deprive him of it, nor will he destroy it”, “I have sought his help, shine in his color”, “It will not be destroyed unless where is its noise” », «Living, I feel sorry for the bitterness of evil.»

Publication history:

– Hope this Eid is for me. My Eid is with them in the country

Musabah was afflicted with shamsul… as if he were in a mourning camp

And the gaze has a sluggish wing, leaning forward and swaying

He is wearing steamers and suits… and the perfume on his cheeks is yogurt

I wish he and I would abandon him.. in the sweltering heat of my sleep.

**

– What do you want with a basht? And people are without a basht

They are busy and side with him.. and the country lives in winter.

**

– The Eid is neither old nor bitter… God forbid, nor have we seen it with the eye

The Eid passed on the coast of the mainland.. Where is the tenderness, bright and tender?

**

– Ride home, Eid.. convey my greetings with inspiration

To the west of the sections, his home is far away.. Oh, he who welcomes the day you listen to him