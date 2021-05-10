Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The competent authorities and departments in the country have intensified their preparations for the reception Eid al-Fitr, Through a number of proactive plans, preventive measures and health controls, which guarantee the safety of citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE, especially in light of the precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

While the health authorities set their working hours during the Eid holiday, the municipalities announced that they conducted inspection campaigns to monitor the markets, to ensure compliance with health safety requirements, and some community bodies, in cooperation with a number of charities, launched various initiatives to make many families happy, as these initiatives included: Distribution Eid clothes, and contributions to campaigns to collect certain sums to take care of orphans, and support the families of inmates in some penal institutions.