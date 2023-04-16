Usually, shops in Tunisian cities, especially the capital, Tunis, usually witness great crowding to buy Eid clothes, but this habit has been declining in recent years after the economic crisis in the country forced Tunisians to review their consumption pattern.

A number of Tunisians expressed their dissatisfaction with the high prices of Eid clothes, which they say exceed their purchasing power, which prompted most of them to economize on the matter.

“crazy prices”

Hisham Al-Bakush, 49, an employee, says, “The prices of Eid clothes have risen unfairly and unacceptably. The middle-income citizen can no longer provide the family’s needs from daily expenses, let alone the prices of clothes and shoes that continue to rise insanely from year to year.” last”.

“Eid clothes for three children are about 1,000 dinars (about $330), which is a high amount that reflects the policy of extortion and speculation that most merchants resort to,” Al-Bakoush told Sky News Arabia.

The speaker believes that the children’s joy when buying clothes and their joy when they go out with them on the morning of the holiday is the only reason that drives him to succumb to those prices, even though he chooses the lowest-priced clothes.

He continues, “My children’s joy in clothes cannot be compensated for by anything. We are trying to find a store with reasonable prices, and despite the difficulty of the task, we will continue to search.”

In turn, Jamal Ben Omar did not hide his grumbling about the prices of children’s shoes, which he described as “crazy”, although their quality is very ordinary.

In a statement to Sky News Arabia, Jamal, a father of two children, the eldest of whom is ten years old, said, “It is unreasonable that the price of a child’s shoe exceeds 200 dinars (about $70). There are other expenses that we are forced to pay.”

He added that the “Eid clothing” has become an obsession for the head of the family. I was not able to buy the clothes my children need, so I will continue to search until the last days of the holy month.”

Traders explain

On the other hand, Sherif Ben Omar, the owner of a ready-made clothing store in the center of the capital, Tunis, considers that “the increase in prices compared to last year is mainly due to the high cost of production and supply, and the increase in the amount of fees paid by merchants to the authorities.

He added, “We are also suffering from the fire of increases in the prices of fabrics and raw materials. The citizen has the right to complain about the high prices, but the merchants are facing unfair expenses as well.”

Tunisia has been experiencing an economic crisis for years.

With the advent of the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the crisis becomes evident, as consumption increases, which coincides with the decline in purchasing power to meet the increased consumption, which deprives many families of buying Eid clothes, and other families resorted to borrowing in order to spread the joy of Eid in the hearts of their children.

Incomplete joy

The head of the Consumer Guidance Organization, Lutfi Al-Riahi, revealed that the rate of increase in the cost of Eid clothes for the year 2023 ranges between 20 and 25% compared to previous years, which is a significant increase that increases the suffering of the Tunisian citizen, who lives under the burden of increasing food and consumer prices, services and others.

Al-Riahi told Sky News Arabia: “Buying Eid clothes for a 6-year-old child ranges between 300 and 350 dinars (between 100 and 120 dollars), which is a high amount, especially if the family includes two or three children.”

Al-Riahi added, “Although the quality of the clothes offered in the markets is average and not of high quality, there is an exaggerated increase in prices. This burdens the consumer and requires revision.”