A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, expects that the month of Ramadan will be completed by 30 days, so that the blessed Eid Al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13.

Al-Jarwan said that it is expected that the crescent of the month of Shawwal will be born on Tuesday, May 11 at 23:00 pm UAE time, to be seen on Wednesday evening, Thursday, May 13, the first of Shawwal, and the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

He pointed out that it is expected that the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah will be born on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 05:17 in the morning UAE time, and after sunset for approximately 34 minutes above the horizon, the opportunity to observe it is possible so that it will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, the first of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, and the day Monday, July 19, Day of Arafa, and Tuesday, July 20, Eid al-Adha.

And he mentioned that in the last days of the blessed month of Ramadan, fasting begins at 04:15 and Iftar / sunset at 07:01, and the length of the fasting period during this period reaches (14:46 hours)





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

