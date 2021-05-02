A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, expected that Ramadan would complete 30 days, so that the blessed Eid Al-Fitr would fall on May 13th.

It is expected that Hilal Shawwal will be born on Tuesday, May 11 at 23:00 pm UAE time, to watch Wednesday evening, and Thursday May 13 will be the first of the month of Shawwal and the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

It is also expected that the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah will be born on Saturday, July 10, next at 05:17 am UAE time. After sunset, it remains for about 34 minutes on the horizon, enhancing the chance of its observation. Sunday, July 11, the 1st of Dhu al-Hijjah, Monday, July 19, Day of Arafah, and Tuesday, July 20, Eid al-Adha.

He mentioned that at the end of Ramadan, fasting and dawn begin at 04:15, and Iftar / sunset at 07:01.





