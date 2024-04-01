The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced, in a circular regarding the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the suspension of work in Dubai government agencies, departments and institutions, starting from Monday, April 8, with official work resuming on the 15th of the same month.

The circular excludes from this the bodies, departments and institutions that have employees working in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities, as those bodies decide the working hours for these categories of employees in proportion to their operational requirements, and to ensure the proper functioning of their facilities regularly during this holiday. .

On this occasion, the department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, the people of the Emirates, and the residents of its land.