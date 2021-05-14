The three-day celebration of Uraza Bayram ends in Syria, the holiday is considered the second most important in Islam after Eid al-Adha. The tradition of this celebration returns to the post-war country.

Eid al-Adha is considered the end of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. During the holiday, it is customary to set festive tables with treats, make gifts to loved ones, give alms and pray for deceased relatives. In addition, the believers exchange food. They are carried by children to neighboring houses.

As one of the residents of Latakia, Mayada Osman, said, on this day it is customary to cook two types of cookies – with walnuts and dates.

There should be a lot of sweets on the table, she said, because during Ramadan people fast and do not allow themselves any excesses. She noted that it is customary to help those who cannot set the plentiful table.

The tradition of the celebration dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad. In Syria, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, three days off are announced. Believers perform a special prayer – eid-namaz, after which they invite loved ones to visit. The date of the holiday is constantly changing, because Muslims adhere not to the solar, but to the lunar calendar.

On April 1, the head of the Council of Muftis of the Russian Federation and the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims, Ravil Gainutdin, spoke about the peculiarities of the celebration of Ramadan during the COVID-19 period.