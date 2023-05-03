Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that Eid Al-Adha will fall on Wednesday, June 28th.

Al Jarwan told Emirates Today that the new crescent for the month of Dhu al-Hijjah is born on Sunday, June 18, at 08:37 am (UAE time), and with sunset on the same day, the age of the crescent will be 10:33 hours, and the crescent is located above the western horizon, with a height of five degrees. It sets about 29 minutes after sunset.

He added that, accordingly, Monday, June 19, will be Dhu al-Hijjah, and Tuesday, June 27, will be the day of Arafah, and Wednesday, June 28, will be Eid al-Adha, according to astronomical calculations.

Al-Jarwan stated that since the feelings in Saudi Arabia and most countries will take what the people of the sanctuary decide on as a date for the rituals, it is expected that Monday, June 19, will be the first of Dhu al-Hijjah there.

He pointed out that since the moon is born at 8:37 minutes in the morning, the age of the moon at sunset is less than 12 hours, and therefore it is difficult to observe the crescent, so if the age of the moon at sunset is more than 15 hours, it is expected that there will be an agreement to enter the new month. But if the moon was not born before sunset or set before sunset, there will be an agreement not to enter the new month.

The Emirates Digital Government Portal stated that in 2019, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision specifying official holidays in the government sector, and granting the private sector similar official holidays, with the aim of enhancing communication and balance between them, and supporting the national economy in its various sectors.

And she indicated within the list of official holidays approved by the UAE government for the year 2023, and includes the public and private sectors, that the stand of Arafah and Eid al-Adha will be four days from 9-12 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444, warning that Islamic occasions depend on the sighting of the crescent, and their Gregorian dates may differ according to the vision. .