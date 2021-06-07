Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the blessed Eid Al-Adha will come on July 20, according to astrological expectations.

Al-Jarwan told “Emirates Today” that he expects the crescent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah to be born on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 05:17 am, UAE time, and it will remain after sunset about 34 minutes above the horizon, which is an opportunity to monitor it, so that Sunday, July 11, 2021, will be a first month. Dhul-Hijjah, Monday, July 19, the day of Arafa, and Tuesday, July 20, Eid al-Adha.



