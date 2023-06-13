The Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai announced that the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday and Arafa stand for Dubai government departments will start from the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, until the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH, and corresponding to that of the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, the department raised its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Vice President of the State. The Council of Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE, residents on its land, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, asking God Almighty to return it to everyone with health, wellness, security, and safety.

