The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the period from 9 Dhu al-Hijjah, corresponding to June 27, to 12 Dhu al-Hijjah, corresponding to June 30, is an official paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the country, on the occasion of the Day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha.

This comes in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding approved official holidays for the government and private sectors.

On this occasion, the Ministry congratulated the leadership, government and people of the UAE and residents on its land, and the Arab and Islamic nations on this happy occasion.