Climbs, jumps, steps and technical passages on tires and tubes. But also a simple flat route suitable for everyone. The e-Bike universe will still be the protagonist at80th Edition of Eicmathe International Two Wheel Exhibition, scheduled from Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th November at Fiera Milano Rho.

The exhibition event announced this morning the presence of a covered outdoor area of ​​over 1500 square metres, within which a test track of approximately 250 meters will be developed. The general public at Eicma will therefore have the opportunity to test the advantages and pedaling feedback offered by eBikes and to have a direct experience of this mobility, leisure and sport solution already highly appreciated by the market.

In addition to the innovations concerning this segment of the cycle sector present on the Eicma exhibition perimeter, visitors are thus offered a privileged opportunity to discover firsthand the potential and prerogatives of what in recent years has established itself as a truly own market phenomenon. In fact, the confirmations come from the numbers: in 2022 alone, in Europe and the United Kingdom, eBikes exceeded 5.5 million units sold (+8.6% on 2021). Even in Italy, the popularity of assisted pedaling has been growing over the last few seasons: 2022 recorded almost 340,000 pieces sold (+14% compared to the previous year) with a trend, from 2019 to 2022, of +72%.

The eBike Area will be built outside Hall 18 as a natural extension of the YUM (Your Urban Mobility) areaone of the new exhibitions of the 2023 Edition, within which the pedal and motor two-wheel industry brings on stage its response to the new demand for mobility coming from the cities: here the public will be able to see the stands of companies , institutions, talks and informative meetings and, above all, the startups in the sector, to which Eicma offers an international showcase thanks to the support of ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.

Access to the test area, which Eicma makes available to exhibiting companies, will be reserved for adults only. The track will be practicable without necessarily having to face obstacles, a feature which, as anticipated, makes it suitable for everyone and open to the use of any type of electric bicycle. Among the brands that will make their eBikes available to visitors are Scott, Bergamont, Thok, Cbt Italia, Ducati, World Dimension, Yamaha, MotorParts and Cicli Lombardo.