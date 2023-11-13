EICMA 2024, the special logo for the 110 years of the event

On the last day of EICMA 2023 we are already looking ahead to next year’s edition. The International Two-Wheel Exhibition has in fact closed the six-day event dedicated to motorcycles, scooters and mobility, revealing the celebratory logo for the 2024 edition.

From 1914 to 2024

In fact, next year marks the 110th anniversary of the event: it was 1914 when the first edition of what was the World Motorcycle Exhibition opened at the Kursaal Diana in Milan. It was the first step towards the fair as we know it today which in a century has been able to establish itself on an international level.

The new celebratory logo of EICMA

Precisely to pay homage to this important anniversary, EICMA presented the celebratory logo which marks the beginning of the path that will lead to the next edition, with a rich program of dedicated events and special initiatives, as also confirmed by Giacomo Casartelli, executive director of EICMA Spa: “The presentation of this logo, which is inspired by art, coincides with the opening of a special year, not without surprises and novelties: that of EICMA is a unique story in the world and this is a unique achievement, which dutifully deserves to be celebrated in a big way and together with the industry to which we have offered an incredible stage for 110 ten years. And only by looking at our roots and the value of our history can we look to the future.”

The explanation of the new EICMA logo

Explaining the features of the new logo, with the claim “The art of two wheels, for 110 years” was Lorenzo Marini, advertiser, co-founder and creative director of the Yes Marini agency in Milan, author of the emblem: “While graphic design is rational, art is impulsive. This graphic sign conveys speed, travel, emotion. I didn’t want to draw a number, that of the celebration, but to tell a story made of ideas, adrenaline, intuitions. Yellow represents the light, the sun, the energy, the black represents the track, the path, the wheel. This combination creates a vibrant work of art that juxtaposes the importance of more than a century of history. We need to remember that history is now, history happens in this moment, in the eternal present.”