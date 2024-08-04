Tickets for EICMA 2024, the International Two-Wheel Exhibition that this year reaches its 81st edition and celebrates the 110th anniversary of the event, have already started to be sold in advance. Tickets for the event that will be held in the Rho Fiera Milano pavilions from 7 to 10 November are available at a discounted price.

Discounted pre-sale

Tickets are already on sale on the official EICMA website, the only sales channel, for the public of what promises to be an edition marked by great returns and a unique and engaging exhibition and entertainment offering. And we start with early bird very advantageous for enthusiasts: until 12pm on 16 September 2024 it will be possible to purchase the entrance ticket for only 15 euros (plus 1.50 euros of fixed management costs) instead of 20 euros (plus 1.50 euros of fixed management costs); five euros less and a 25% discount.

The price for EICMA after September 16th

After 12pm on Monday 16th September and until Sunday 10th November, the full ticket will go back on sale at the price of 20 euros (plus 1.50 euros of fixed management costs), while the reduced ticket, reserved for visitors between 4 and 13 years old, already on sale, will always cost 10 euros (plus 1.50 euros of fixed management costs), two euros less than in 2023: a choice to encourage the participation of the very young.

There is also an afternoon ticket

Finally, among others new features of the 2024 edition of the International Two-Wheel Exhibition we find afternoon ticket. Introduced by the organization also to facilitate local visitors and to ease the morning pressure at the turnstiles, it will be available in a limited number starting from 12 noon on Monday 16 September 2024 at the price of 14 euros (plus 1.50 euros fixed management costs) for the full price and 7 euros (plus 1.50 euros fixed management costs) for the reduced price. This entrance ticket will be valid from 1.30 pm until the closing of the event.