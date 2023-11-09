Ultraviolette, a company at the forefront of sustainable mobility and with a unique focus on creating high-quality energy solutions, captured attention at EICMA 2023 with an electrifying double announcement. The company’s flagship motorcycle, the F77, made its long-awaited debut on the European market in conjunction with the global presentation of the F99 Factory Racing Platform. The global launch of the F77 at EICMA 2023 marks the desire of the Indian company Ultraviolette to present itself in the international markets with its own innovations. International-Spec Ultraviolette F77 The F77 is the result of Ultraviolette’s continuous research for design and performance and is the first Indian two-wheeler equipped with cutting-edge batteries and on-board electronics inspired by the world of aviation.Ultraviolette has launched the F77 in Europe, delivering starting in the second quarter of 2024, with three distinctive variants: Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. The F77 model features 100 Nm of maximum torque and 30 kW (40 HP) of power, thanks to the advanced 10.3 kWh battery. The fascinating design and remarkable performance of the F77 are the result of rigorous research and development, showcasing the exceptional talent of Ultraviolette’s R&D team. The F77 excels in every aspect: performance, battery technology, safety, comfort of ride, handling and aesthetics. It offers three different driving modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic – offering customers a finely tuned, balanced and exciting experience. The F77 will be priced between 9,000 and 11,000 Euros in Europe, depending on state/federal government incentives and taxes. Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting November 15, 2023.







The F77 in its Laser variant



The F77 in its Laser variant

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform Ultraviolette’s plans go beyond the International-spec F77, with the world premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform, which attracted huge interest at EICMA 2023, marking an important step into the world of electric motorcycle technology. In contrast to the first generation model, the latest (second) version of the F99 is a faired motorcycle, carefully designed with advanced battery technology and powertrain innovations. One of the most distinctive features of the F99 is its aerodynamics, which reflects principles adopted from supersonic fighter jets. The bike incorporates carbon fibers in the construction of its aerodynamics, including the panels and fins. Aerodynamics are ingeniously integrated into two key locations on the F99 – on the windshield and on two front air intakes, channeling air to the engine which compresses it and releases it through the fins. This mechanism forms a barrier of high-velocity air molecules, optimizing airflow over the rider’s helmet, to reduce aerodynamic drag. Another key innovation is incorporated into the Air-Blade, a segment of the side panel or the side fairing, which, by adapting to the inclination angles, improves the aerodynamic load during cornering. This real-time electronic system guarantees optimal performance. Several additional winglets are strategically placed at the front and rear of the vehicle to adjust aerodynamic efficiency. The F99 boasts a top speed of 265 km/h. The F99’s liquid-cooled engine produces a maximum power of 120 HP (90 kW), allowing the bike to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. With a drag coefficient of 0.45 and a dry weight of just 178kg, the F99 Factory Racing Platform is poised to rewrite the rules in motorsport. The global commercial launch of the F99 is expected by 2025, marking the commitment Ultraviolette set out to raise global standards for electric motorcycle performance and technology.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, enthused, “We have received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts across 190 countries, showing great interest in the Ultraviolette F77. This has strengthened our belief in entering the market European. EICMA 2023 is just the beginning, marking a significant milestone in our journey. As we look to global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence that began with the F77. In an industry dominated by historic players, we are proud of our role as catalysts of transformation in the world of racing.” To meet the growing demand for electric two-wheeled vehicles, Ultraviolette is actively engaged in creating collaborations with European distributors and dealers to offer an exhilarating experience to motorcyclists across Europe. Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO of Ultraviolette, added: “The F99 Factory Racing Platform exemplifies our vision to be a leader in global innovation in the EV industry. We are proud to drive innovation in the world of racing, offering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled driving experiences, whether on track or street. Our entry into the European market marks an exciting milestone in our journey.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

