L’2023 edition of Eicma it was very rich, with lots of new features. Undoubtedly in some stands it was almost impossible to get lost among the numerous new models. The trend of recent years continues, with numerous Asian brands presenting an entire range of new motorcycles at the Milan event, with such a wealth of offerings that it has almost created confusion among professionals and enthusiastic visitors. However, no brand disappointed expectations and everyone brought substantial innovations to the table. Only Harley-Davidson and BMW are absent among the big namesthe others have dropped pieces of 90, some of which we will certainly see again at the top of the sales charts in 2024. But of all what are the unmissable ones? By taking away some bikes already seen in the weeks before the showwhich were admired live for the first time here in Milan, as Aprilia RS 457 and the new ones Triumph Tiger 900, our very personal list includes these seven new features. In the comments, if you want, draw up your ranking.