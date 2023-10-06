The 80th edition of EICMA has been officially presented, the International Two Wheel Exhibition which will be held at Rho Fiera Milano from 7 to 12 November. The event dedicated to the sector now attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and also for 2023 the organization aims to further raise the bar, with 1,700 brands confirmed and 8 pavilions employed, two more than the 2022 edition.

EICMA participants are growing

The returns are very significant and important, both among the manufacturers and among the companies of the entire supply chain; 28% are new exhibitors, while 64% of the companies present this year come from abroad, representing 45 countries. “The latter is a sign of our strategic centrality and our international attractiveness, as well as a confirmation – highlighted the CEO of EICMA Paolo Magri during the presentation press conference – of the relevance of a dynamic exhibition model increasingly rich in content and special initiatives”.

New content

Two, among others, are the brand new exhibition themes and areas of interest, which characterize EICMA’s commitment for this 2023 Edition: theEICMA Esports Arena and an area dedicated toUrban Mobility. The first will be a space entirely dedicated to the world of electronic sports and motorsport video games, which will host a rich schedule of initiatives, including the finals of the four-stage online motocross championship, which EICMA launched in recent days throughout Europe and in the United States and which is being played in recent weeks. “A project created to involve young and very young people, e – commented President Meda – also a tool for companies in the sector to target tomorrow’s market. There is certainly no shortage of young people at EICMA, but with this initiative, together with the NFT initiative launched last year and which continues, we want to introduce a sort of ‘EICMA algorithm’ online to engage our audience and bring them to live a direct experience of passion among the stands”.

Space for urban mobility at EICMA 2023

The second novelty of EICMA, the Urban Mobility area, underlines the institutional value of the event. It is the CEO of the organizing company himself, Paolo Magri, who underlines “how important the work has been in recent years to develop advocacy and public affairs activities in favor of our behavior and opportunities for discussion and training for top managers in the sector”.