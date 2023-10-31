Not just motorcycles at EICMA 2023. The 90th edition of the International Two-Wheel Exhibition will once again give space to eBikes. Pedal-assisted bicycles will once again be the protagonists of the event which will be staged at Rho Fiera Milano from 9 to 12 November after the success of the dedicated area during the 2022 edition.

The news among eBikes at EICMA 2023

At EICMA 2023, eBikes will have an outdoor covered area of ​​over 1500 square meters available, within which there will be a test track of approximately 250 meters with the public who will therefore have the opportunity to test the advantages and feedback of pedaling offered by eBikes and to have a direct experience of this mobility, leisure and sport solution that is already highly appreciated on the market. In addition to the innovations concerning this segment of the cycle sector present on the EICMA exhibition perimeter, visitors are thus offered a privileged opportunity to discover firsthand the potential and prerogatives of what in recent years has established itself as a truly own market phenomenon. In fact, the confirmations come from the numbers: in 2022 alone, in Europe and the United Kingdom, eBikes exceeded 5.5 million units sold (+8.6% on 2021). Even in Italy, the popularity of assisted pedaling has been growing over the last few seasons: 2022 recorded almost 340,000 pieces sold (+14% compared to the previous year), but what is impressive is the growth trend from 2019 to 2022, + 72%.

EICMA and pedal-assisted bikes

The eBike Area will be built outside Hall 18 as a natural extension of the YUM (Your Urban Mobility) area, one of the exhibition innovations of the 2023 Edition, within which the pedal and motorized two-wheel industry brings its response to the new demand for mobility coming from cities will be on stage: here the public will be able to see the stands of companies, institutions, talks and informative meetings and, above all, the startups in the sector, to which EICMA offers an international showcase thanks to the support of ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.

Access to the eBike test area

Access to the test area, which EICMA makes available to exhibiting companies, will be reserved for adults only. The track will be practicable without necessarily having to face obstacles, a feature which, as anticipated, makes it suitable for everyone and open to the use of any type of electric bicycle. Among the brands that will make their eBikes available to visitors are Scott, Bergamont, Thok, CBT Italia, Ducati, World Dimension, Yamaha, MotorParts and Cicli Lombardo.