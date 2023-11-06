Michelin confirms its presence at EICMA, with the French company specialized in the production of tires which will be present at the eightieth edition of the International Exhibition of Hard Wheels with a range of products designed specifically for the sector. Michelin’s new tires will be on display in Hall 22 from 7 to 12 November.

Michelin and sports performance

The first novelty is the Michelin Power 6, a product for sports motorcycles that combines practicality and fun. This tire winks at mileage for the everyday motorcyclist or for those who travel long distances on a motorbike. The grip on dry and wet surfaces, as well as the handling and sportiness, make this tire an adequate response to the needs of motorcyclists. Available in a wide range of sizes, this tire is suitable for motorcycles over 300cc, and has already been approved on the new 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

Michelin between track and road

Then there is Michelin Power GP2 , a product designed for supersports which is approved for the road but which was created for use on the track. The new tire offers an even higher level of grip on wet or dry surfaces than its predecessor, which was already a leading tire in this category. Thanks to his driving precision, he amplifies the track experience allowing more experienced drivers to push their limits on the track. Designed by the same engineering team and using the same development tools used for the MotoGP™ tyres, the new Michelin Power GP2 benefits from the experience gained by Michelin during its 500 victories in the FIM World Championship.

Road enduro

Finally, the Michelin Anakee Road, created for road enduros. This tire completes the range designed for the off-road experience, which today included two products oriented only in this sense: Anakee Wild and Anakee Adventure. Road enduros are very versatile motorcycles and their field of use is equally wide. The Michelin Anakee Road is aimed at motorcyclists who prefer the road to off-road and who use their motorcycle almost exclusively for long road trips, as well as for daily commutes. This new tire offers a high level of grip in dry and wet conditions(3), long mileage and great stability. Motorcycles in this segment have become lighter over the generations, but their size and appearance remain impressive.