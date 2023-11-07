There are something like 2036 brands present, over 700 direct exhibitors, of which 67% come from abroad representing forty-five countries. More than 30% are companies exhibiting for the first time, eight pavilions occupied, two more than in 2022. And then tens of thousands of sector operators from 120 different nations and journalists, content creators, communication professionals from over sixty different nationalities. These are the numbers of the 80th edition of Eicma, the international two-wheel exhibition, which returns to the Fiera Milano exhibition center in Rho from today until Sunday 12 November.

“Like the Olympics”

“Data from the Olympics, an Olympics of passion and mobility on two wheels which, unlike the Olympic Games, is celebrated every year” commented Eicma president Pietro Meda during the inaugural event, also underlining how the 2023 Edition of Eicma “represents a show of strength of the industry in the sector which once again underlines the centrality and international attractiveness of our event”. The lights are thus turned back on on the most important and long-lived stage in the world not only for the sector, but for every product sector. A 109-year history and an evolution from a fair to a unique exhibition event, which finds its most important values ​​in the very rich offer of content and in the dual b2c and b2b nature.

We start with the press day

Eicma opens today, with the exclusive press day reserved for the media, a two-day event dedicated to sector professionals: product presentations, press conferences, world previews, conferences, business opportunities and institutional meetings. And it is precisely on the institutional value of the event that the CEO of Eicma and president of Confindustria Ancma (National Association of Motorcycle Cycle Accessories) Paolo Magri focused, speaking at the opening ceremony which saw the participation, among others, of the vice-president of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, of the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana and of Anna Scavuzzo, deputy mayor of the Municipality of Milan.

The salon strategy

“Today the undisputed authority gained by Eicma – stated Magri – also allows us to promote important advocacy and communication activities, to shine an exclusive spotlight on the economic and social relevance of this industry, to dialogue with the institutions and to bring together demand and offered like no other event is able to do. All this then happens in a country that holds the production and market record in Europe, which shines in competitions and which with its companies continues to be synonymous with excellence, beauty and innovation in the world”. And, as regards the presence of companies, there are many important returns announced after the post-pandemic interlude, both among the manufacturers and among the companies of the entire extended supply chain.

The slogan

Everything is ready, therefore, to excite enthusiasts and to once again inspire visitors with the Eicma EFFECT, the objective and slogan chosen again for the 2023 Edition. After the two business days, from Thursday 9 to 12 November Eicma will change its skin and open to its general public with a dense program of special contents that will complement the initiatives of the exhibitors and the numerous products present on the stands. Among the great innovations this year are the YUM area, an exhibition space entirely dedicated to urban mobility, the most innovative institutions and start-ups in the sector, as well as the Eicma Esports Arena, which debuts at the fair bringing for the first time the world of gaming at the Milanese events. “The latter project was created to involve young and very young people, but – commented President Meda – also as a tool for companies in the sector to target the market of tomorrow. There is certainly no shortage of young people at Eicma, but with this initiative, together with the NFT initiative launched last year and which continues, we want to introduce a sort of ‘Eicma algorithm’ online to engage them and bring them to live a direct experience of passion” .

The test drives

Without forgetting the consolidated and engaging proposal of the e-bike test ride area, the Eicma Effect photographic set, where Eicma photographers will immortalize the public’s emotions aroused by the visit experience for free, and the Temporary Bikers Shop, the commercial space dedicated to motorcyclists to purchase accessories, clothing, helmets, components and equipment of all kinds for the motorbike and much more. Finally, the show offered in the external MotoLive area is unmissable: here the public will be able to enjoy a full program of initiatives for free which includes shows, motorcycle test rides, music, entertainment, performances by stuntmen, titled races on the motocross track set up for the occasion and Freestyle and Acrobatic Trial runs.