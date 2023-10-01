The 2023 edition of EICMA is enriched with gaming. The 80th edition of the International Two Wheel Exhibition, which will be held from 9th to 12th November in the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho, will also host the Esports Arena, the brand new exhibition content dedicated to the world of electronic sports and video games motorsports.

An online motocross championship

The EICMA Esports MX will be held here, an online motocross championship open to players from all over Europe and the United States, an initiative that will inaugurate the advent of gaming at the motorcycle show. Four races on the calendar, which will take place on digital reproductions of the most legendary and representative Italian tracks: starting on 2 October from the cross temple of Maggiora, moving on to Arco di Trento (9 October), Mantua (16 October) and, finally, Riola Sardo (23 October). The top ten finishers in the online championship will then earn a ticket to Milan with destination EICMA, where on Saturday 11 November they will play the finals in the EICMA Esports Arena on the faithful digital reproduction of the MOTOLIVE off-road track, the event within the event that is set up every year in the external area of ​​the exhibition centre.

Gaming at the International Two Wheel Exhibition

Furthermore, during the exhibition week the EICMA Esports Arena will host many other initiatives and events which will also see, among other things, the presence and involvement of international drivers and VIPs. To develop the new gaming project, EICMA has chosen Init Esports, an American company, world leader in special Sim Racing events and motorcycle Esports tournaments, which through its CEO Stefy Bau (already multiple world championship motocross champion) underlined the value of “meet boys and girls where they are, online. Through this EICMA initiative we give them the opportunity to live an exciting experience, but we are happy to also contribute to promoting interest in the sector”.

The importance of Esports for EICMA

EICMA CEO Giacomo Casartelli spoke about “privileged opportunity to involve young and very young people and promote the values ​​of our world, this new one which for us is a desired and sought after strategic positioning, an effective and indispensable tool to create a bridge between the digital and physical world without interruption and to dialogue with future customers of the industry that we bring to the scene.” The contenders for the first EICMA ESPORTS MX title can already register for the championship and find all the information and regulations on the official website of the event www.eicma.it. The races will be broadcast live on the new EICMA Twitch profile and on that of Init Esports.