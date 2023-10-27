L’EICMAknown as Cycle and motorcycle exhibition Of Milanis the main world fair for motorized two-wheelers which takes place every year in November at Rho Fiera Milano. The 80th edition of EICMA is held from 7 to 12 November 2023. The event hosts over 1,700 exhibitors from all over the world, presenting the latest news in the two-wheel sector. Visitors can admire motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, e-bikes and other two-wheeled vehicles up close.

EICMA 2023, date, news

EICMA 2023 takes place from 7 to 12 November 2023, with the first two days reserved for the press and sector operators. The opening to the public is from 9 to 12 November, with time from 9.30am to 6.30pm. Among the innovations announced, there are two new exhibition areas: theEicma Esports Arenadedicated to motoring video games, and an area dedicated to Urban Mobility.

EICMA is open to the public from 9 to 12 November 2023

The first hosts events such as the championship finals of motocross online, involving young people. The second has an institutional role and sees the presence of important figures from the sector in the discussion on city mobility, also including citizens. Between 1,700 exhibitors64% come from abroad and 28% are participating in EICMA for the first time.

Opening times to the public

The EICMA Show is open to the public from Thursday 9 November until Sunday 12 November. The first two days, Tuesday 7 and Thursday 8 November, are reserved for the press and operators.

👉 Thursday 9 November from 9.30am to 6.30pm

👉 Friday 10 November from 9.30am to 6.30pm

👉 Saturday 11 November from 9.30am to 6.30pm

👉 Sunday 12 November from 9.30am to 6.30pm

EICMA 2023 pavilions map

EICMA 2023 ticket price

Tickets for the EICMA 2023 event are already on sale on official website and can ONLY be purchased online. The full price for adults is 19 euros. The ticket is valid for just one day of your choice from Thursday 9 November to Sunday 12 November 2023. The entrances to access EICMA are: East Gate, South Gate, West Gate.

👉 Full price: 19 euros

👉 Children up to 3 years: free

👉 Children from 4 to 13 years: 12 euros

Entrance tickets can only be purchased online on the EICMA website

EICMA How to get there

To get to EICMA by car

From Milan, A4 Venezia motorway: Pero-Fiera Milano exit

From the A8-Varese and A9-Como motorways, from the Milano Nord barrier, direction A4-Venice and exit Fiera Milano

From the A7-Genoa and A1-Bologna and A4-Turin motorways: take the Tangenziale Ovest heading north and exit Fiera Milano

From Milan: A8 motorway towards Varese-Como and exit Fiera Milano or A4 motorway towards Turin and exit Pero-Fiera Milano

How to get there by train

From Milan Central Station

Metro Green Line 2 (direction Abbiategrasso / Assago – Milano Porta Garibaldi stop) then take the passing Line S5 Varese – Milano Passante – Treviglio (direction Varese – Rho FieraMilano stop), or the passing Line S6 Novara – Milano Passante – Treviglio (direction Novara – stop Rho FieraMilano)

Cross Piazza Duca d’Aosta on foot and continue along Via Vittor Pisani to Milano Repubblica Station (about 10 minutes), then take the S5 Varese – Milan Passante Line – Treviglio (direction Varese – Rho FieraMilano stop) or the S6 Line Passante Novara – Milano passante – Treviglio (direction Novara – Rho FieraMilano stop)

Metro Green Line 2 (direction Abbiategrasso / Assago – Cadorna Triennale stop). Transfer to Red Line 1 towards Rho Fiera

Interregional line Milan Centrale – Turin, Rho FieraMilano stop (attention: there are an average of 14 direct trips per day and some trains do not stop at Rho FieraMilano but only in Rho, therefore it is necessary to transfer to trains S5 or S6 / direction Treviglio).

From Milan Porta Garibaldi station

Passante Line S5 Varese – Milano Passante – Treviglio (direction Varese – Rho FieraMilano stop), or Passante Line S6 Novara – Milano Passante – Treviglio (direction Novara – Rho FieraMilano stop)

From Milan Cadorna station

Metro Red Line 1 (direction Rho FieraMilano)

EICMA 2023 map

Here is the map to reach the Milan Fair in Rho

Read also:

👉 Updates on MOTOR EVENTS

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK