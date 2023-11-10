The public for special occasions showed up at the opening of the gates of Eicma 2023. The Milanese exhibition dedicated to two wheels, now in its 80th edition, officially opened its doors to visitors yesterday morning. THE numbers of Eicma 2023, even before its start, were record-breaking: more than 700 direct exhibitors, over 2,000 brands present, distributed across eight pavilions, two more than last year. The hope of the organizers is that at the end of the weekend, when the fair will close its doors, too the number of visitors may be record-breaking.

Absolute previews

Many new features that the public had the opportunity to encounter yesterday at Eicma 2023. One above all, the new Eicma Esports Arena, which sees the world of gaming land at the Milanese fair for the first time with its own dedicated container: inside visitors will be able to play, but also meet VIPs, influencers and international drivers. Absolute preview also for the YUM areaan exhibition space entirely dedicated to urban mobility, to the most innovative institutions and start-ups in the sector: road safety and new trends in the wheel sector are among the most popular topics of the information meetings held in this area.

Important confirmations

However, the external area is not an absolute novelty but a pleasant confirmation MotoLive, where visitors can enjoy the spectacle guaranteed by international races and special events for free: European Supercross titles, pursuit races with twin-cylinder maxienduros, Quad races as well as the Italian and world E-Bike races, the exclusive show Buggy Back Flip, freestyle motocross and acrobatic trial contests are just some of these. Finally, one area is not missing test ride for e-bikesan indoor space of over 1,500 square meters with a test track of approximately 250 meters where the general public can put the various examples of pedal-assisted bicycles available to the test.

Useful information for the Eicma public

In short, a show that will keep the Fiera Milano complex in Rho company until Sunday 12 November. We remind you that the purchase of entrance tickets takes place directly on the official Eicma website, the only sales channel: the ticket price full price is 19 euros (plus 1.50 euros for fixed management costs), reductions and discounts are available for minor visitors aged 4 to 13, schools, motorcycle associations, IMF and Motoclub members. A restaurant is also open on site minimum number of physical tills, however, the ticket price in this case rises to 25 euros.