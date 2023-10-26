Engines at maximum for the 80th edition of Eicma, the motorcycle show scheduled in the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho from 9th to 12th November. A large circus where you can see up close not only all the innovations in the sector, but also attend spectacular competitions and entertainment of various kinds. Protagonists of the arena MotoLive the twin-cylinder maxienduros, the freestyle motocross and acrobatic trial contests, the entertainment of Radio Deejay and the presence of VIPs and the best riders.

And then again the Quad races and the Italian and world E-Bike races, the exclusive Buggy Back Flip show, the motorbike start-up activities for the youngest of the Italian Motorcycle Federationspecial events from top brands, live music and much more. “An event within the event – declared the executive director of EICMA Giacomo Casartelli – which places a lot of effort on us from an organizational point of view, but which at the same time, also thanks to the sponsors, allows our public to enjoy free of charge both an exciting racing proposal of national and international caliber and the most spectacular and entertaining aspects linked to the two wheels”.

Tissot Holeshot

MotoLive at EICMA is a story that for eighteen years has been alive with adrenaline and passion for motors together with Tissot, which as Official Timekeeper of the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, confirms itself again this year alongside the riders who will win the Tissot Holeshot. Alongside the exhibition offering in the pavilions, made up of world previews, new products, the eBike and motorbike test ride tracks and the two new thematic spaces on urban mobility and gaming, MotoLive announces itself as one of the most anticipated contents of Eicma.