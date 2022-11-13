For the third consecutive year the International Two-wheeler Exhibition receives from TÜV NORD Italia ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable event management. The certification was delivered yesterday evening in the hands of the president of EICMA SpA Pietro Meda, the CEO Paolo Magri and the director of the event Giacomo Casartelli. EICMA 2022 therefore confirms its primacy as a sustainable automotive exhibition event on the entire global scene.

The path to obtaining certification, supported by the company RIGHT HUB, analyzed the impact characteristics in the planning and organization of the event, also in order to involve and influence all stakeholders (staff, visitors, suppliers, exhibitors, operators and media), promoting good practices and behaviors before , during and after this Edition number 79 of EICMA.

The panel of evaluators (made up of EICMA, RIGHT HUB and PLEF-Planet Life Economy Foundation ETS) then assigned to three exhibitors, from among the various companies that applied, the “Sustainable Exhibitor Award EICMA 2022”, the new and important initiative introduced by this edition to actively involve all exhibitors. The award goes to the Swedish CAKE 0 Emmission AB, first position, for its commitment to the year after year of reuse of all eco-compatible components and materials and to the communication of the commitment to sustainable development; second place for the Danish SBS Friction A / S for the design of a stand in recycled wood with LED lighting; third position at the Italian SST srl for the exhibitor’s policy aimed at the use of all the components of the stand for other events and the use of eco-compatible materials and LED lighting.

Visitors to the 2022 Edition, scheduled until Sunday 13 November at Fiera Milano Rho, will thus encounter coordinated communication installations in their visit experience to increase their awareness and learn about the prerogatives of certification. They range from containers for separate waste collection to the ban on throwing cigarette butts on the ground, up to suggestions for reaching the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center in a green way. Sustainable management also concerns energy efficiency, health and safety of the workers involved in the organization, the accessibility of people with disabilities in EICMA and the fight against food waste by collecting the surpluses produced during the event. During the delivery of the certificate, TÜV NORD Italia congratulated the organizers for the result achieved. TÜV NORD Italia CEO Stefano Porelli stressed that “EICMA’s desire to continuously pursue the sustainability objectives and the path of innovation and improvement undertaken for this important trade fair”.