The online ticket office of EICMA 2022. The entrance tickets for the 79th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition, which will be held this year from 10 to 13 November at Fiera Milano Rho, are already available on the official website of the event www.eicma.it, unique sales channel, at an advantageous launch price of 14 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management costs).

The opening promotion will be active until 12 noon on 5 August. From then until 12 noon on 30 September next, the price of the entrance ticket will be 16 euros, plus 1.50 fixed management costs, while from 30 September until the end of the event the cost of the full ticket is set at 19 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management fees). Finally, from today to November 13, there is a reduced ticket at the price of 12 euros for minors from 4 to 13 years old. The rate for IMF members of 14 euros will also be confirmed. Fixed management costs of € 1.50 are always applied to the cost of admission tickets, for a finite and transparent price.