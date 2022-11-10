2022 is a very important year for Lambretta, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of his birth. Three quarters of a century that the company also wanted to celebrate at EICMA, scheduled at Fiera Milano Rho until 13 November, a showcase in which it presented the new X125the second model of the X series after the X300 unveiled at Fuorisalone 2022. In addition to the new X125, Lambretta wanted to take advantage of the Milanese event to present its entire range to the public.

But let’s start with the new X125, an urban vehicle characterized by an innovative design, enhanced in particular by “diamond lines”Which have the task of underlining the DNA and spirit of Lambretta. Technically speaking, the new X125 boasts a tubular semi-monocoque frame that combines footboard, shield and side panels, all components made of steel. Among the various technical features stand out the original front suspension with double pulled wheel arm and double shock absorber, double front and rear disc brakes, dual channel ABS system, complete LED headlights and keyless starting system. Pushing the new X125 is a 124 cc engine single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, capable of delivering 14.3 hp of total power at 9,500 rpm. Lambretta has announced that the series production of this new model is already planned by the end of the year.

As mentioned, the new X125 is not the only attraction of the Lambretta stand at EICMA 2022. The Italian company also offers the series G-Special, led by the new G350, whose production has already started in recent months: it is positioned at the top of the premium market, and represents the high-end extension of the current V-Special range, inspired by the classic Lambretta designs of the past. The Lambretta range also already includes the series V-Special in three displacements, 50-125-200 cc, introduced on the market in 2017.