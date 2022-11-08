The project born from the collaboration between Pininfarina and Vmoto Soco Group gives the first fruits to EICMA 2022. The two companies took advantage of the Milanese event to present their first concept, a sort of manifesto of the vision of a new generation electric vehicleideally designed by the wind, which draws guidelines that can be shared in the future with other sustainable mobility projects of the Turin Group.

The work carried out by the two companies has mainly focused on the search for solutions in electronics, battery components, motor and weight containment. The result is a low drag coefficient on which Vmoto has decided to focus, to have positive incremental effects on the performance and range of an electric two-wheeled vehicle, combined with the beauty and elegance of the design developed by Pininfarina. Aesthetically and technically speaking, in fact, the efforts of the Turin Group have led to the creation of a concept characterized by an aerodynamic style and shapes sculpted by the wind, aimed at increasing the performance of a two-wheeled electric vehicle. There is clearly no lack of strongly identifying elements of this prototype, for example the lighting that becomes a “brand signature lighting” taking up the V of the Vmoto brand. Final remarks on the introduction of a additional external battery integrated in the shapes, which increases the autonomy of the vehicle and further distinguishes its aesthetic character, giving it a more motorcycle-like appearance.

“In Vmoto we have found a partner capable of better understanding the potential of the combination of design and innovationwith particular and original attention to aerodynamic research – commented Giuseppe Bonollo, SVP Sales & Marketing of Pininfarina – Our natural predisposition for sustainable mobility solutions has further favored the synergy between our multidisciplinary skills and Vmoto’s solid experience in the development of high quality electric vehicles. We worked together on a concept that has the ambition of innovating electric mobility on two wheels“.