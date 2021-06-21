The Coronavirus pandemic has strongly affected the world of automotive-themed shows. The events that could not be organized in 2020 due to the spread of the disease cannot be counted on the fingers of one hand, and among the fairs canceled for this reason there is also EICMA, the International Cycle and Motorcycle Exhibition, which in this 2021 is preparing to return to an atmosphere of great enthusiasm. In fact, we are talking about the most important world exhibition of reference for motorized two-wheelers, precisely for this reason the cancellation of last year’s edition it was a bitter mouthful for all fans to digest.

A few more months then, and the event will take place: the appointment has been set for the next one November 23, the first of six days full immersion in the world of two wheels. “The path towards EICMA 2021 is characterized by great expectations and concrete optimism, our event represents one of the most important and attractive exhibition events at an international level and will proudly play a decisive role in the recovery of the Milanese exhibition system and for the country. – explained the President of Eicma Spa, Pietro Meda, speaking at an event organized by the Fiera Milano Foundation and Fiera Milano – Let’s go back after a year off, strengthened by the renewed leadership that the mobility market has given to two-wheelers and the reference industry “.

As usual, to host the physical development of the event will be the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho, which will open their doors from 23 November. Among the objectives of this edition there is also the attempt to relaunch the city of Milan, which, as pointed out by Meda himself, will once again become the world capital of this sector: “Our goal is to give exhibitors and the public back what is theirs, that is a great container of passion and development opportunities for companies, this year again more meaningful and exciting“.