Eichiro Oda is the father of one piece, an odyssey that tells the adventures of Luffy and his companions on a journey around the world that follows the route of the Great Blue, the sea that surrounds the planet. The famous Master apparently he is not in good healthand the situation is underlined in a letter that comes out today from him, dedicated primarily to the advent of the series Netflix LIVE ACTION TVon One Piece precisely.

The letter (which we post below) is a clarification from the author to his fans, which explains how and why it came to this TV seriesprimarily the cultural difficulties of creating a live action series with non-Japanese actors and directors, and how after a long and exhausting work we have come from that distant 2016 to today.

Mangaka: an impossible job

Whether or not you are an expert in the profession, that of Mangaka, know that it is literally the work of those who “draw comics” which could be vulgarly translated by us as “cartoonist”. What not everyone knows, however, are the background of this work, which for obvious reasons, it forces the professional to spend dozens and dozens of hours glued to a chairdeveloping over time various pathologies such as:

Constant pains in the neck

Back pains

Impaired metabolic system

Cervical spondylosis

Cardiovascular diseases

Repetitive Strain Injury (LSR)

The pains can sometimes be so debilitating that they prevent the perpetrator from sitting up, as in the case of Master Yoshihiro Togashi author of the saga Hunter X Hunter, afflicted with chronic back pain to the point that he was bedridden for two years. There Master Tomoko Ninomiyamanga artist Nodame Cantabile, he developed carpal tunnel syndrome as a result of his activity, as he worked tirelessly for eight years on his project.

The concept of sacrifice is undoubtedly rooted in Japanese culture which, at the working level, finds the most obvious outlet: although recent legislation in the country limits the possible overtime hours for each employee, 98% of Mangakas are identified as self-employed, and it is not strange to see them working even 18 hours a day to meet the deadlines set with the publisher, and this is admitted without problems by the artists themselves.

Eichiro Odawhich we took as an example thanks to this letter to fans written in his own hand, has been suffering from gout for some time (commonly defined in the past as the disease of the “rich” because it is associated with the sedentary lifestyle of European lords) which is a disease that results in recurring bouts of arthritis to the point that it is difficult to hold anything in your hand. Besides this problem the artist suffers from anaggressive form of diabetes developed over the years, in which it often falls asleep at 9 in the morning and wakes up at 12 the same morning to get back to work. Hence the hormonal imbalances and serious problems that affect the body, and the author’s life expectancy is lowered. He points this out to us in his letter with the following sentence:

[…] given my life expectancy, I believe this is the last chance to introduce One Piece to the world and I would like to do so in a supervisory role while I can.

Respect the Master

What strikes Maestro Oda is not an isolated case, but the scenario we have just painted is far from easy to manage (or to digest). However, things are changing for the betterbecause we are witnessing an opening in the field of both publishing and readers: in the past many manga have treated the subject by painting – in a good-natured way – how despots both publishers, obsessed with material delivery datesand readers, unaware of the work behind it but eager only to have theirs “dose” of weekly manga.

Toshihiro Miura Of Morning (editor-in-chief) commented how today’s audience is no longer as voracious as it was in the past and how it is not strange for readers to witness moments of pause for their favorite series, indeed it seems that the public encourages such actions in order to allow the author to “breathe” and deliver a better product at the end of the break. It is a fact that the most popular manga today take wide-ranging breaks, also giving space, moreover, to “minor” authors who can present their projects in order to emerge.

The transition to digitized manga undoubtedly favored different kinds of tools that assist the artist in a different way such as the use of Tablet which undoubtedly makes work more efficient, promoting less effort. Shihei Lin who publishes the stories of Chainsaw Man And SPY x FAMILY instead, he tells us that today being able to work on completely digital magazines such as Shonen Jump+ (digital version of the historical magazine of the same name from which the most successful manga are taken), makes work less stressful and more dilated, because there may in fact be more flexible and less rigid deadlines.

The Master Hiro Mashima Of Fairy Tail And Enders Zero follows a very large team of assistants, e he himself works on the drawings four days a week, precisely to avoid strong physical and psychological stress: this pays off a lot on the quality of his life and his work, leaving him room to think better about the plot, for example. The sign of time that afflicts Eichiro Oda does not seem to be reversible that much, after all his epic has been going on for over 20 years, and it is natural to wonder if the author will be able to see the end himself or if, as in case of the opera magna Berserk of the late Master Kentaro Miura, is completed posthumously by his assistants. Time will tell if the series Netflix will be successful, and in that case, the duration of the latter could be eight or ten years according to the plans envisaged by the company.