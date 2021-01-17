The Sociedad Deportiva Eibar and the Clube Desportivo de Tondela of the Portuguese First Division have reached an agreement this Sunday for the armorer club midfielder Roberto Olabe to play for the Portuguese team until the end of the season on loan.

The midfielder, who was on loan to Albacete and Extremadura last season, had so far played only two Cup games with the armero team – against Racing Rioja and Las Rozas – and yesterday he was no longer called up to play the third round that he Eibar will play today against Navalcarnero.

Olabe, who was trained in the Real Sociedad quarry, barely had minutes and after reaching an agreement with Tondela, the player will play the Portuguese league, in a team that currently occupies the eighth position in the league table with 23 points. Olabe hopes to have more minutes in this less demanding league than the Spanish one and to be able to continue developing as an elite footballer.

The midfielder arrived at the gunsmith club on July 7, 2019 with a four-year contract. Born in Salamanca on May 4, 1996, he is 24 years old.

His transfer to Portuguese football frees a second card in a squad that had 24 players after the transfer last month of defender José Antonio Martínez to FC Dallas of the MLS, the US league.

In this way, José Luis Mendilibar’s team will be able to strengthen itself in the winter market, in order to strengthen its staff to face the fight for permanence with more guarantees, which is the objective set since the season began.

At the moment, Eibar is still alive in the Copa del Rey and in LaLiga it occupies the fifteenth position with 19 points and with a margin of 3 on relegation.