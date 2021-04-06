The history of Morales and Eibar is still curious. The Levantine extreme played on loan at the gunsmith club in the magical season of promotion to the First Division, and it was one of the bastions of that historic feat. Respect is mutual, so much so that the Commander does not celebrate the goals against Mendilibar’s, and the armera hobby keeps a special affection for him even today.

Yes indeed, his first goal in Primera was precisely against Eibar and in Ipurúa, and good old Morales has taken a liking to scoring against the gunsmiths. He even did it in the first round match this season, and with that goal, there are already six that the Madrilenian has managed to score against Mendilibar’s.

This Saturday, Eibar is risking life and one of the black beasts arrives once again in Ipurua. The fans expect that Morales does not have his best day in the scorer aspect, because he could become the executioner of a team that has to add three points yes or yes, if it wants to stay in the fight to continue one more season in the elite of Spanish football. Gunsmiths wait be able to stop the Commander, although he has already shown that he is not going to make it easy.