With ten days ahead in which everything is possible, Real Madrid resumed the pulse for the League by taking on a demanded Eibar this Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano, before facing a momentous week In which Zinedine Zidane’s team will open their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool in Valdebebas on Tuesday and will host Barça four days later in the same fiefdom in a vital classic in the fight for the domestic title. A full-blown Himalayan climb that whites will have to tackle without Sergio Ramos.

The captain’s inordinate eagerness to continue breaking records with the Spanish team has taken a heavy toll this time in the form of an injury to the inner calf of the left leg that will make him miss a decisive stretch of the campaign, while maintaining the tug of war with Florentino Pérez on account of his tangled renovation.

“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch. I can not do anything other than speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul, “proclaimed the Sevillian on Thursday, in what sounded like act of contrition after forcing to continue to get closer to the world record of international appearances held by the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan (184 matches defending the ‘Pharaohs’ elastic, compared to Ramos’ 180 with La Roja). Nobody is aware that this was the objective for which the Real Madrid defender jumped in the 85th minute of a crash already resolved against Kosovo, at the end of which he was injured while stretching.

Surely the grotesque episode starring with the national team For his highest-ranking footballer, he has not sat at all well in the ‘white house’, even if Zidane has to give affection to the head of the dressing room. But, above all, it leaves the ‘4’ badly off, without whose leadership a squad that has been fighting against adversity since the start of the course will have to try to survive and that, despite everything, still has double options.

‘Volata’



To keep them alive, Real Madrid is obliged to complete a sprint similar to that of last year, when they chained ten unbridled victories after the break motivated by the pandemic to buckle the League. With the added difficulty this time, yes, of starting at a greater disadvantage than then with respect to the leader and having to reconcile his assault on the championship with the Champions, an effort that their rivals save by not having passed the second round.

It is curious that it was precisely against Eibar when the whites launched that ‘volata’ nine and a half months ago at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. The goals of Kroos, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, now monopolizing all the lights, sealed a victory that spurred a team that had been conspired during confinement to amend a campaign marked, like the current one, by saw teeth. He ended up clinching the title four and a half weeks later on the same stage and he is holding on again for another major challenge.

With Ramos and Hazard leading the illustrious squad of absentees, Benzema and Modric will have to continue raising the banner in a block in which Nacho is once again emerging as Varane’s partner in the axis of the rear. Isco could return to eleven, while Asensio, Vinicius and Rodrygo fight for the two free places in the attacking trident.

In a hurry due to its delicate situation in the table, an Eibar arrives that succumbed in the first round against the whites 1-3 in Ipurua, despite the fact that José Luis Mendilibar’s team recovered with bravery from a 0-2 when it had not been fulfilled the first quarter of an hour and compromised the victory of Zidane’s team until the end. The gunsmiths they have only won one of their fifteen games against Real Madrid (3-0 of the 2018-19 campaign) and a draw is all the loot they took in their six previous league visits to Real Madrid, but they do not give up the surprise. “We are going without any complex, with a lot of energy and with the maximum enthusiasm,” said midfielder Sergio Álvarez on Wednesday.