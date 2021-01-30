SEVILLE

With four wins in a row, two in the league and as many in the cup tournament, the Nervionenses arrive in a cloud, giving a good response to a very busy schedule. In the round of 16 of the Cup, against Leganés (0-1), they played a very solid game, with moments of brilliance. There will be changes in the eleven, since En Nesyri will return to the front, illuminated for the goal, as well as Fernando and Ocampos, who rested in the Copa del Rey.

The Guipuzcoans focus on LaLiga against an Andalusian team that is currently thinking more about the Copa del Rey. The people of Seville, who clearly eliminated Valencia (3-0) at the Sánchez Pizjuán last Wednesday, will visit Almería, from the Second Division, on Tuesday at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos in a quarter-final tie of the cup competition , which will once again be a single match.

AS to follow: Ocampos. His return to the team is synonymous with spectacle. Gamer of which there is little to say.