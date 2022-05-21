IS Eibar it’s played more than three points. It quotes history. You have the possibility of ascend a second time and, if not, continue depending on himself in the last game in Alcorcón. The first, must beat Tenerife and don’t let Valladolid do it in Ibiza. The first premise seems complicated, since, although it shows its strength as the second best local team in the category, the Tenerife is he fiercest visitor Of the same (follow the match live on AS.com).

There will be full in Ipurua for the third time in a row this season. clay will try and if it fully recovers it will form the Garitano’s favorite axis in defense together with Venancio. If not, Chema will come out. Llorente he has dragged inconvenience during the week, and while he likely won’t start, he’ll be on the bench if needed. All the help of veteran people in such difficult times is welcome.

The city ​​will be a party from early in the morning, with the interpeñas meeting. They will give colorful not only to the stands but to all Eibar and they will leave their throats to support theirs in what could be a historic night

For his part, the Tenerife want to confirm your best visitor status of the course to finish as high as possible and ensure fourth place. ramis prepare changes for your eleven. In order to secure fourth place, Tenerife is presented in Ipurua. Despite having certified their participation in the playoff, the Blue and Whites now intend to finish as high as possible and to do so they will go all out.

Luis Miguel ramis announced that it will make some changes to its lineup because several of its regulars are warned and others arrive with some physical discomfort. Who seems fixed it is John Soriano, who will regain his place in goal after serving a penalty. From there, everything is possible. Throughout the campaign, the team has shown that, whoever plays, the idea and the structure do not suffer as much. Although it is true that there are regulars (the goalkeeper himself, José León, Aitor Sanz, Elady…), all have participated and to a greater or lesser extent they have responded.

The keys to the game

Noticed: Those from the islands arrive at the meeting with several starters with four yellow cards and with the playoff just around the corner, precautions will have to be taken.

Sensations: Tenerife will face the duel with the intention of winning to secure fourth place and improve sensations for the next Playoff.

Defending: It is vital not to concede goals in a clash of this importance. For this reason, defense becomes a key aspect in a match like this.

Nerves: Logically, calming your nerves and having patience can be essential in a match like tomorrow’s.

aces to follow

Stoichkov: The top scorer is a constant threat to opposing defenses, and tomorrow he will want to show why.

Soriano: The goalkeeper has been one of the most regular players of the season. He becomes a fundamental piece in many games.

Ups and downs

Franchu and Javi Muñoz, low, with Arbilla in doubt.

Ramis loses Álex Muñoz, Larrea, Javi Alonso, Shashoua and Andrés Martín, due to injury. Soriano returns, after sanction.