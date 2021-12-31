Real Sociedad B

It is a total unknown how Sanse will face the derby. Because since the Real announced on Tuesday that seven team players had tested positive during the Christmas holidays, little else has been known about the matter. The club has kept the identity of the affected footballers as if it were a treasure, as well as those who have been able to recover in time to enter the call. So it is impossible to know with what cards Xabi Alonso will be able to play a game that is key for his team, immersed in a terrible streak of five defeats in a row that has taken him six points away from salvation.

At least, he will be able to count on his first ‘reinforcement’ of the winter market, Robert Navarro, unless he is recruited by the first team to cover the losses he also has due to the coronavirus. The arrival of Rafinha returns the Catalan midfielder to the second team so that he has the minutes that he has not enjoyed in the First Division so far. The times he has played in the Second Division, Rober Navarro has completed very remarkable performances, so his return seems very important.

As to follow: Karrikaburu. In Sanse’s goal crisis, the figure of Karrikaburu has to emerge. Today you have an ideal opportunity.