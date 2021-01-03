He Eibar (16th, 16 points) wants to start the year 2021 on the right foot, winning today a Granada (7th, 24 points) what is trading higher in Ipurua, in which it would be his first home win in the 2020-2021 season (follow the game live on AS.com). The Guipuzcoan First Division team has played 8 matches in their fiefdom, with a poor balance of 4 points in 8 matches, with 4 draws and 4 defeats. He makes up for it in part with his good performance outside (3 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses), as demonstrated by last tuesday with a meritorious equalized against Barcelona in the Camp Nou (1-1), the first time in its history that it scores in the culé fiefdom.

He Pomegranate, which is located at single point of the European stalls (Barcelona is sixth with 25 points) is the clear favorite for the duel this Sunday. However, statistics are favorable to Eibar, what has never lost against the Nasrid group in the top category (6 wins and 2 draws), although it is the first time they have faced door closed in Ipurua.

The team trained by José Luis Mendilibar already broke the forecasts in the last duel between the Basques and the Andalusians at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on June 28, 2020, after the league break due to the coronavirus. Then, as now, Granada was one of the revelations of the 2019-2020 campaign (it had just ascend to the highest category) and wanted qualify for the first time in its history for a european competition (the Europa League in which he currently competes), while the Eibar I was fighting for the permanence and he had only obtained a visiting victory against bottom Leganés. However, the eibarreses won deservedly in Granada (1-2). In the end, the two contenders achieved the objective they were pursuing last year.

Mendilibar he has recovered 3 footballers who could not travel to Barcelona. So, Bryan gil I was sick while Anaitz Arbilla and Kevin Rodrigues they had muscle discomfort. Further, Esteban Burgos had to retire in the second half of the game against Barça at the Camp Nou due to physical problems, but it’s better, like his peers. The Zaldibar coach suffers 3 casualties, 2 of them are injured: Rober Correa and Cote Valdés. Further, Jose Antonio Martinez (the central defender who was on loan to Granada in 2 seasons, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020) has been traded to Dallas, United States team that plays in the MLS.

He Granada goes to Ipurua, a visit that chokes him, full moral after having come back against Valencia his last game of an unforgettable 2020. The team that most games played in Europe, nothing less than 25, he is admirably overcoming all the trip he receives from the pandemic, injuries and a tight schedule.

For this party Dimitri Foulquier and Domingos Duarte they are dismissed by penalty. To supply them, Diego Martínez can place Vallejo or Quini as a right back and Nehuén or Vallejo himself in the center of defense. Luis Milla continues to recover from the coronavirus and although Machís and Fede Vico They have resumed training, they are not ready to play in a climate as adverse as snowy and with four games in just nine days. Soro and Jorge Molina, the pair of the second goal against Valencia also have possibilities.

Winter has come to the Basque Country with force. Thus, due to the snow, the Eibar team was forced to change plans and train on Saturday in the Ipurua annex, made of artificial grass, instead of at the Atxabalpe facilities, in Mondragón, which were white.