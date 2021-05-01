Very important victory for Eibar in Unbe to get six mattress points on the descent, in the absence of the remainder of the day, and catch air against a Granadilla that has three games in a row without winning and that leaves him seven points behind Real Madrid, which marks the European positions. The gunsmiths took the lead very early on the scoreboard, in the sixth minute, through Jimenez López. The Mexican culminated a great play by Llompart that gave Campos to center where Jimena did not fail. Granadilla reacted and was able to tie through Pleuler, but his shot crashed into the post. Although the Tenerife women arrived at Malena’s domains, the break was reached with a local victory. After the restart, Natalia Ramos equalized the contest from eleven meters shortly after the ball was put into play. The gunsmiths, who needed the victory to get away from the red zone, took control again and Esti almost scored for I don’t know due to the great intervention of Aline. With the match even, Nerea Gantxegi made it 2-1 after a free kick by Rodríguez. A goal that was worth three gold points for the locals.

Eibar 2-1 Granadilla Eibar: Malena; Morera, Estibaliz, Jimena (Nerea, 46 ‘), Puyi; Llompart (Kuki, 75 ‘), Elorza, Honoka (Mar Torras, 81’), Arene (Sara Navarro, 87 ‘); Ane Campos (Adule, 87 ‘) and Matlou, UDG Tenerife: Aline Reis; Estella (Sara López, 87 ‘), Gavira, Simpson (Tejera, 87’), Aleksandra; Pleuler, Natalia Ramos, Paola Hernández (Aithiara, 72 ‘); Adamek (Koko, 61 ‘), María José (Ana G., 72’) and Martín-Prieto. Goals: 1-0, Jimena (6 ‘); 1-1, Natalia Ramos (p. 53 ‘); 2-1, Nerea (81 ‘). Referee: Alicia Espinosa Ríos, from the Madrid School. He admonished Honoka (66 ‘), Simpson (81’), Gavira (83 ‘), Ana Glez. (90 ‘) and Estella (90’ + 4).

#Eibar #moves #relegation #Granadilla #Europa