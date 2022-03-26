LUGO

Lugo travels to Eibar without pressure. For the first time after several seasons, he has permanence in his pocket and now he has to add points to certify it mathematically and climb positions.

In addition, after Eibar itself, it is the second team that has lost the fewest gamesonly six, and they are the kings of the tie, with 18.

Ace to follow: Ricard. The right-back is performing at an exceptional level not only in defense but also as an offensive argument for Albés’ men.