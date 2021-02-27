EIBAR

Opportunities are running out but Mendilibar’s credit, contrary to that of others in his own skin, remains intact. Perhaps the experience of the Zaldibar technician in the gunsmith’s headquarters and that consequent apparent tranquility are his biggest burning nail, in the cold of a dark streak of results and icy sensations. But, Bryan Gil and Kike’s nose aside, he has run out of rabbits in his hat for a duel with a greater load of transcendence and in which Dmitrovic and his iron character will be missing.

AS to watch: Bryan Gil. The barbateño, one of the irruptions of LaLiga, is the great reason to believe in Eibar. For his football, unique, unpredictable and unbalancing. Able to score points on its own.