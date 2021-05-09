Eibar found life in the desert. It was offered to him by Maksimovic committing a penalty in the 88th minute. Alberola Rojas, in one of his unsuccessful days, did not see how the Serbian voluntarily cleared Sergi Enrich’s heel with his hand. They rectified him from the VAR. He launched Recio and scored, leaving Eibar closer to salvation and bringing Getafe closer to the relegation places.

It was a joke who assigned Alberola Rojas, the referee who draws the fewest cards, to direct Getafe-Eibar, a game in which two of the toughest teams played to survive in the First Division. The only thing that fit in that scenario was the name of the stadium, Coliseum. Twenty-two gladiators jumped into the arena ready to give their lives. Only the lions were missing. Because the two teams wanted it that way (especially Eibar) and because the referee consented to it, the match became a battlefield.

The most needy, Eibar, was the one that put the most interest at the beginning. Sergi Enrich had the first chance of the match in minute 5, when he finished off a lateral foul hung in the area by Cote from the left. The auction went a meter below the clouds. Nobody would imagine then that that pitiful auction was going to be the only occasion of the first half.

The first to remember how much was at stake was Diop, who put a strong leg in every action. One heater led to another and in the end that ended up in a field hospital. The hardest hit was Djené. The Togolese jumped cleanly but Kike García made the bed for him in the jump, an ugly maneuver that ended with Djené flipped over and falling badly on his neck. Seeing the fall is scary. Djené was known to have a body full of abs and now also that his spine is elastic. The Togolese did not break his neck miraculously, but seven minutes later he needed to be replaced. It is not ruled out that subsequent x-rays in the hospital reveal that Djené’s cervicals are made of rubber.

The game was stopped longer than with the ball in play. So it was difficult to score goals. What accumulated were incidents. Dmitrovic needed to be bandaged on one foot; Timor, his side flushed from a message Enrich left him; elbow from Kike García (in red) in the face of Arambarri; blow from Ünal to Enrich …

The most striking statistic until halftime will not appear in any analysis of the game, but it is the one that best reflects what the game was being: Part of injured 7; scoring chances, 1.

In the second part, Getafe took the controls. There was soccer. Ünal appeared a couple of times, but also Kike García, who had the best chance of the match in 61 ‘, with a header that sent Soria into the hands. It was the first auction between the three suits of the match. A minute later, Timor, knowing that Dmitrovic is playing ahead, tried his luck from his field and was about to score the goal of the season.

The game was encouraged and Olivera scored 1-0 (66 ‘) on the clearest occasion of the game. A meter and a half from the goal, rather than finishing on goal he made a loan to Dmitrovic.

Getafe was worth the draw and this was noted in the changes of Bordalás. Eibar needed to win and it wasn’t noticeable either on the pitch or in Mendilibar’s changes. But… Maksimovic’s penalty arrived, Recio scored and returned to the starting box.