Eibar

Far from improving the dynamics of their rival, the gunsmith team has only been able to add one point in three days: after their draw with Celta came the defeats against Villareal and Athletic. Given the situation of the rival, scarce of players and still making the block, and the needs, the duel seems relevant for the boys of Mendilibar, who still cannot count on Sergi Enrich and José Ángel Cote. However, the Guipuzcoans have several reinforcements such as Kevin Rodrigues or Damian Kadzior, who will seek to have their chance and improve the team’s dynamics.

As to follow: Kike García. The striker from La Mancha is being the highlight of the team at this start of the league. He has scored both goals for his team in these three days and his nose in the face of goal will grab an Eibar in need of points. More in duels like today.