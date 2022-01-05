Ei interest in the Cup with two teams whose objectives are focused on the League, it is demonstrated walking and that’s what they should offer eibarreses Y Balearic Islands (follow the game live on AS.com). The island people dream of permanence and the Basques of promotion, and Cup is a unknown weekday.

At Majorca, Luis García has already announced that the less common while Eibar has the opportunity to prevail over a superior team. The wise men could pay another round to the gunsmiths and send coal to the Balearic Islands. The eleven basque is a unknown although it seems likely that Fernando llorente it could be headline. The rest of the team, as in the Majorca, is a question between rotations and COVID cases that may arise in the last hours in both.

The truth is that play off, conditioned by objectives, changes and COVID, it is a coin in the air.